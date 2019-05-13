Cooperative crime crackdown makes big impact in KCK

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A cooperative effort between police, citizens and federal marshals is credited for cutting violent crime by nearly 30 percent in some of this city's most crime-ridden neighborhoods.

The 60-day crime crackdown targeted gang activity, narcotics and guns.

About 25 KCK police officers were deputized as special U.S. Marshals. They joined a task force of federal agents who hunted down known criminals with outstanding warrants in hot-spot neighborhoods.

Not only did violent crime in these areas drop, but the number of burglaries and thefts reported also plummeted by 36 percent.

"If you target those 5 percenters who commit crime regularly, who have warrants for their arrest, and remove them from society," Kansas U.S. Marshal Ron Miller said. "Enter them back into criminal justice system, get their cases on track because they already have warrants. Get those folks under arrest. Get them off the street. Crime goes down. That's a proven fact."

The task force made 219 arrests of people described as the baddest of the bad. The task force confiscated 38 weapons and 37 pounds of narcotics.

Officers also seized more than $17,000 dollars in cash.

The federal marshal's service spent $60,000 on police overtime costs during the two month crackdown.

Kansas City Kansas currently is experiencing a 30 year low in homicides. Police credit good community cooperation. KCK has a $5,000 reward for homicide tips that lead to an arrest and the police chief says the community is considering boosting it because the number of tips police get are up.