Family seeks justice for man shot and killed at Kansas City bus stop

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Kansas City man had his life taken from him at a busy intersection in March. Now, his family wants justice.

Allen Davis had gone to an auto body shop to check on a friend's car before he was shot to death at the bus stop near 46th and Prospect Avenue on March 8, 2019.

Detectives said Davis was trying to catch a bus home when a dark colored vehicle, possibly a black car, with two people inside pulled up to the bus stop.

Someone got out and shot Davis six times, before getting back in the car and taking off.

He was able to crawl to a nearby gas station and get some help.

"He lived for a week. He talked for a week," said Frances Davis, Allen's sister.

But just before he was supposed to come home, he died at the hospital.

"If I know that it would have been like that, I would have been there every day because he was supposed to come home," she said.

"I'm really sad that somebody felt that they have the right to take his life like that," said Davis' brother Lance Clay. "Nobody, nobody has the right to play judge or a jury when it comes to somebody's life."

Police say they have surveillance video from the scene, but they still need more information. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816)-474- TIPS (8477).

There is a $10,000 reward in this case.