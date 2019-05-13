Five years later, man charged in 2014 killing at Kansas City apartment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 30-year-old man has been charged in a 2014 murder of another man.

Kyle D. Whitley has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action for the killing of 39-year-old Alfadil Sabil.

Prosecutors have requested a cash bond of $300,000.

According to court documents, on the evening of May 4, 2014, officers were sent to an apartment near St. John Avenue and North White Avenue after someone called reporting they had heard four or five gunshots.

Police located Sabil inside the apartment suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to North Kansas City Hospital where he died from his injuries.

A witness at the scene told police that earlier that day they had seen Sabil and Whitley arguing outside in front of the building, court records say. At the time, Whitley reportedly punched Sabil, and the victim pulled out a large silver and black knife. Whitley then ran off.

The witness stated that about half an hour later, Whitley returned on foot, allegedly carrying a rifle. They then saw him walk into the back door of the apartment building.

A few minutes later, the witness said they heard multiple gun shots before seeing Whitley run away from the scene, court documents say.

After interviewing multiple witnesses and going over surveillance footage, officers conducted an ongoing search for the suspect’s vehicle.

In June 2015 the vehicle’s registered owner told police they no longer owned the vehicle but explained they had given Whitley a ride to the apartment in exchange for “some dope.”

Detectives later obtained cell phone recording of a woman seen talking with Whitley outside the apartment while on the phone before the first incident.

The person she was talking to was determined to be someone at the Jackson County jail, court records say. The phone call was placed by an inmate identified as Jerome Whitley.

During the call, the woman allegedly told Jerome she was with his brother and described the first altercation between Kyle and Sabil.

Multiple phone call were obtained between Jerome and the woman after the killing. In the conversations, the woman told Jerome a homicide occurred at the apartment.

When he asked her if any of his relatives were dead, she responded: “Not dead, did it.”