Former Chiefs Head Coach Gunther Cunningham dead at 72

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Gunther Cunningham, former Chiefs defensive coordinator and head coach, died this weekend. He was 72 years old.

Cunningham was the Cheifs defensive coordinator from 1995-98. He then became head coach, maintaining the position for two years from 1999-2000, before switching back to defensive coordinator from 2001-08. He spent the rest of his career as the defensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions

Cunningham first started in the NFL coaching the defensive line and linebackers in 1982. He retired 35 years later in 2017.

The coach was known for his intensity toward his players.

“I want to score every time we touch the ball,” Cunningham said in an interview.

Cunningham is survived by his wife, René, and two children, Natalie and Adam.