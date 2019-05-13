Grandview business suffers major damage after fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANDVIEW, Mo. -- A Grandview business is left gutted by flames following a fire late Monday afternoon.

It happened at the Dayco Paint warehouse near 6th Street and Zumwalt Avenue.

Dayco said its alarm company called to let them know it looked like there was some activity inside the warehouse. The office across the street from the warehouse, and a secretary working there looked out the window to see the front wall going up in flames, and a thick plume of smoke shooting into the sky.

Typically there are two or three workers inside the warehouse, but it had already emptied out for the day, something the company is incredibly grateful for.

Fire crews were nervous about the danger the fire might bring with highly flammable chemicals stored in the building, and hazmat crews were brought in as a precaution. Thankfully, the fire was under control quickly.

One firefighter did get checked out for possible smoke inhalation

"I was like oh my bleep. That was not good. The whole wall was on fire and I could see all the flames. Lot of smoke," Dayco administrative assistant Sandy Thurman said.

"It took us a while to get through the metal doors and all that, but then certainly we were concerned what they guys were going to be exposed to. At this time all we know it was paint, thinners and that kind of thing in there. And we don't know yet what all was in there," Grandview Fire Chief Ron Graham said.

Dayco paint has about 100 employees total. They tell FOX4 despite their loss, they'll be back to business as usual Tuesday as best they can.