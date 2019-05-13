Independence police looking for man wanted for multiple sex crimes, considered armed and dangerous

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are attempting to locate a man wanted for multiple sex crimes as well as weapon violations.

Police said 23-year-old Hasani Bakari has a felony warrant out of Jackson County for second degree statutory rape, two counts of second degree statutory sodomy and three counts of promoting prostitution with a cash bond set at $100,000.

Bakari is described as standing 5’10” and weighing 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police said he also has a Missouri parole violation warrant for a weapons offense and is considered armed and dangerous. Police said he is known to resist law enforcement.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tips hotline at (816) 474-TIPS, (816) 325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org.

