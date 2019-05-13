KCFD and nurses team up to help install smoke detectors in the community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City firefighters and nurses from the burn center at the KU Health System are often on the receiving end of calls for help.

On Monday they were the ones "sounding the alarm" in a new partnership to install smoke detectors.

The first one they teamed up to tackle is Teresa McCray's home.

"I think I'll be safe now," Teresa McCray said.

"It's very heartwarming to be able to come in and try to prevent something from happening because I've seen some horrible things through my career," Deputy Chief Jimmy Walker said.

Jennifer Parks has, too. She's the nurse manager at the Burnett Burn Center.

"Often times these are very acute life changing events," Parks said. "Their world has been turned upside down."

That's why they're stepping out of the hospital and into peoples homes to help KC Fire install life saving measures in the community.

"They see the end result of fires and people being burned," Walker said. "They see the front end we see the back end. So this is just a good way for us to come together and prevent tragedies from happening."

While KCFD's Jason Spreitzer was on the drill, Parks provided fire safety information.

"Ideally, we want to have two exits," Parks told McCray. "So, if it's quicker to get out the front door or the back door."

The free lesson and replacement means the world to people like McCray.

"He always took care of things like that," McCray said about her husband. He passed away about a year ago. She said living alone can be scary, but having working smoke alarms helps.

"I won't worry as much about going to sleep whether or not I'm going to wake up or not," McCray said.

If you live in Kansas City, Missouri and need a working smoke alarm, contact the fire department at 816-513-4648.