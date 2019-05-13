KCK Code Enforcement aims to improve neighborhoods appearance and safety

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Weeds, tall grass and peeling paint from the sides of homes are a few things KCK's code enforcement looks for before placing a green slip on a homeowner's door.

"We want them to know, we're out there trying to help them maintain a happy and safe neighborhood," KCK Assistant County Administrator, Melissa Sieben said.

Last year, the city worked to educate homeowners about property maintenance, putting some people on notice about their violations. Today the city followed through on lingering issues.

Lisa Natividad lives in Kansas City, Kansas and is happy her neighbors are getting a little help.

"I think it's a good thing. That makes our neighborhood look a lot better. Our value of our homes will of course be better for us. I think it's a good thing. I really do," Natividad said.

Depending on the violations, homeowners have between two weeks and a month to fix the problems.

For those who may not have the money to fix their homes, the city said there are ways it can help.

"I think it'll make them feel really good. At the end of the day, it's a lot of work. At the end of the day it's so worth it. To see the outcome of the homes and the yard, everything. It's a good thing it really is. it's satisfaction for us," Natividad said.

The code enforcement sweep will continue all week.