Last student wounded in Colorado school shooting out of hospital

HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO - MAY 08: A police officer walks past the STEM School Highlands Ranch entrance on May 8, 2019 in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, one day after a shooting there killed one student and injured eight others. Two students were taken into custody following the shooting. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — The last student still hospitalized after being wounded in last week’s school shooting in a Denver suburb near Columbine was released from the hospital over the weekend.

Littleton Adventist Hospital said in a statement that the patient brought there after the shooting at the STEM School in Highlands Ranch was allowed to go home on Sunday. Seven others were also wounded.

Killed in the shooting was 18-year-old student Kendrick Castillo. Witnesses say he was shot while tackling one of the two shooters.

Two teenage suspects were arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Formal charges are expected to be filed when they appear in court Wednesday.

