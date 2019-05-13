Liberty police looking for man possibly connected to 3 vehicles thefts at Heartland Chevrolet

LIBERTY, Mo. — Liberty police are looking for a man possibly connected the the theft of three expensive cars at a local dealership.

Officials said at 4 a.m. Heartland Chevrolet in Liberty was burglarized. The three cars stolen seen in the tweet below, may have Dealer license plates on them.

They are described as one purple Dodge Challenger Hellcat and two Chevy Corvettes. (one white and one red)

If you see these cars, you are asked to contact local police.

Anyone who may have information on the burglary is asked to contact KC Tips Hotline or Liberty Police Department at 816-439-4701.

Vehicles are described as one purple Dodge Challenger Hellcat and two Chevy Corvettes (one white and one red) pictured here. pic.twitter.com/sBaHDdnFVq — Liberty Missouri (@LibertyMissouri) May 13, 2019