Local pastor pays it forward to a deserving teacher who’s been inspiring young people for 30 years

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Pastor LaRon Thompson reached out to FOX4 to say that one of his teachers at Paseo Baptist Church has inspired hundreds of children in his 30 years at the school.

In those years, students from the church have gone on to become lawyers, doctors and even a Yale graduate. Many of these successful students said their inspiration came from their kindergarten teacher Ulyssess Bestey.

The pastor said Bestey means so much to the congregation that he wants to pay it forward to him.

"It’s been a joy," Bestey said when presented with the award. "Being put in these children’s lives and just to help to see them become adults that would be responsible and love the Lord."

