× Man charged with carjacking teen at knife point outside Liberty Texas Roadhouse on Mother’s Day

LIBERTY, Mo. — Clay County prosecutors filed charges Monday against a man they say carjacked a 17-year-old in the parking lot of Texas Roadhouse, which is just east of I-35 and south of 291-Highway.

According to Captain Andy Hedrick with the Liberty Police Department, the carjacking happened Sunday around 10:22 a.m.

Police alleged Nathaniel Bryant had a knife and approached the teen in the restaurant’s parking lot. He left in her car and took her stuff with him.

Officers responded quickly to the scene and found the teen’s vehicle in the parking lot of Lowe’s, which is nearby.

Police arrested Bryant about a half-mile away in the parking lot of Liberty RV, which is off of 291-Highway.

Bryant is being held on a $100,000 bond. He faces one count of first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.