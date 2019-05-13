Neighbors still waiting for changes on Armour Boulevard after weekend wreck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- One metro couple is exasperated after their daughter got into a car crash on Armour Boulevard Saturday afternoon.

Now, they're calling for changes to make the street, lined with protected bike lanes, safer for everyone.

The crash happened at Armour and Central, and Rob Ingraham blames reduced visibility from the bike lanes.

"The sergeant that was working the accident used to work fatalities told her if she had not been driving that Suburban, we would probably be planning her funeral today," Ingraham said. "Shes just really shook up."

Ingraham's daughter was driving her Chevy Suburban down Central and was crossing Armour Boulevard when the driver of a smaller car hit her and flipped the Suburban on its side.

She has injures to her arm that required stitches and will need to have tendons surgically reattached, according to Ingraham.

"You have to pass through the stop sign and keep inching your way out, and she got hit," Ingraham said.

This isn't the first time people have expressed concerns about safety on Armour Boulevard. In February, KCMO Public Works said they would move back no parking signs to improve visibility along Armour.

No changes have been made as of Monday.

"They said they would change it when the weather warms up by putting in parking signs," Ingraham said. "I just don’t understand why they have to wait until it warms up to put up parking signs. But it definitely is a dangerous intersection."

On Monday, a spokesperson from KCMO Public Works told FOX4 the following:

"No changes have been made yet. But we plan to make sight line adjustments and add vertical delineatiors as part of the pilot here in a few weeks. We are still working on timing and date details. Depending on neighborhood feedback and the impacts of the pilot location, we will coordinate with the Parks Department to make those modifications along the corridor."

Ingraham wants to see action soon, so one one ends up in another wreck.

"I'm just glad that I'm not planning her funeral, especially after I found out that the city has been warned about this over and over again," he said. "I`m grateful that she had just dropped out grandchildren off at our house and her dog. It could have been a lot worse."