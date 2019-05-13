Silver Alert issued for missing 65-year-old Independence man with dementia

Posted 6:42 pm, May 13, 2019, by

Lavelle R Davis

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police have issued an endangered Silver Alert for a 65-year-old man with dementia.

Police said Lavelle Davis left an Independence apartment on South Crysler Avenue on foot at 8 a.m. Monday. He didn’t have his cell phone and hasn’t been seen since.

Davis is described as 5-foot-10 weighting 170 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a burgundy jacket, a two-tone gray shirt, black jeans and white shoes.

Anyone who sees Davis is asked to call 911 or Independence police at 816-325-7300.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.