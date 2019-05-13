× Silver Alert issued for missing 65-year-old Independence man with dementia

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police have issued an endangered Silver Alert for a 65-year-old man with dementia.

Police said Lavelle Davis left an Independence apartment on South Crysler Avenue on foot at 8 a.m. Monday. He didn’t have his cell phone and hasn’t been seen since.

Davis is described as 5-foot-10 weighting 170 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a burgundy jacket, a two-tone gray shirt, black jeans and white shoes.

Anyone who sees Davis is asked to call 911 or Independence police at 816-325-7300.