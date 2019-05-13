Three local officers killed in the line of duty honored in Washington DC ceremony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Hundreds of law enforcement officers where in the nation’s capital to honor officers killed in the line of duty last year, including three from the Kansas City region.

There are nearly 22,000 officers who have died in the line of duty immortalized on the National Law Enforcement Officer's Memorial. They hail from every state.

"The American people are only safe because the law enforcement officers face danger. We can only rest easy because they never rest,” U.S Attorney General William Barr said.

This year, 371 new names were added on the wall, including to Wyandotte County sheriff’s deputies Patrick Rohrer and Theresa King, and Clinton Police Officer Ryan Morton.

William Binderup, a friend of the Rohrer family, said the pain never goes away. But memorials like tonight show families of the fallen that they’re not forgotten.

“You got to honor that they’ve volunteered to risk their life,” Binderup said.

One-by-one the new names were read Monday as candles lit up the night sky.

The crowd of about 30,000 know they have an unshakable bond, but they also know the list of names will only get longer next year.

"The law enforcement memorial is the only memorial that will never be finished,” said John Davis with the Centerville, Ohio police department.

So far in 2019, 42 officers have died in the line of duty; 18 of those officers were shot on the job.