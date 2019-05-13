Woman sues Atchison Hospital, saying it supplied suspected rapist with her information

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATCHISON, Kan. -- An Atchison Hospital employee is accused of leaking a patient’s personal information to a suspected rapist, leading him to rape her a second time.

The hospital says patient confidentiality and protecting personal information is a top priority. They blame a former employee whose actions they call “deeply disturbing.”

The Missouri woman was sexually assaulted in May 2017. She went to Atchison Hospital for an evaluation and to have a rape kit processed.

She told them who attacked her but was adamant hospital staff not tell anyone.

But according to a lawsuit filed against Atchison Hospital and one of its former employees, an X-ray tech at the hospital contacted the woman’s assailant to tell him she had accused him of sexual assault.

The woman says that led to him relentlessly harassing her through text messages, social media and phone calls, as well stalking her in public and her at her house. The lawsuit also says the X-ray tech harassed and hounded her as well.

The suit blames Atchison Hospital for not securing patient medical information.

The hospital’s CEO wrote a letter to the patient, apologizing for any concern or difficulty the incident caused her.

Although the hospital fired the X-ray tech, the suit says Atchison Hospital gave her positive reviews so she could quickly get a new job at Saint Luke’s Cushing Hospital in Leavenworth. Saint Luke’s said it was unaware of the reason for the employee’s termination at Atchison before the lawsuit was filed.

The X-ray tech has since been put on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

Atchison Hospital representatives said it’s reviewed the situation to see what could be done differently in the future.

The hospital said it “immediately implemented changes to internal controls including even stricter accessibility requirements to its Health Information Management department. Patient confidentiality at Atchison Hospital and our ability to protect personal information is a top priority of ours."