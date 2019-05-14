14-year-old boy dead after shooting in Northland off of North Oak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A 14-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in the Northland just north of I-29 and east of 169-Highway.

Police said the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. near Northeast 50th Terrace and North Oak. Kansas City police said on Tuesday afternoon that the shooting wasn't intentional, and the result of two juveniles playing with the gun while other family members were sleeping. A shot was fired and the teenager died after being struck in the head.

The boy's mom said she woke up to the sound of a gunshot.

The male in the town home performed CPR while she called 911.

Police said the teen lived at the home with the two adults and five other kids.