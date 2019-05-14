× 19-year-old Shawnee man killed after striking semi on K-10

LENEXA, Kan. — A 19-year-old Shawnee man has died after being involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon with a semi.

The incident was reported at 1:30 p.m. on westbound K-10 near Ridgeview, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. As of just before 5 p.m. the area remains closed. Police suggest using alternate routes such as Prairie Star Parkway or College Boulevard.

KHP said the driver of a 2004 Kia Sorento and the driver of a semi were both west on K-10 when the driver of the semi slowed down due to traffic. The driver of the Sorento was unable to slow down and struck the semi in the rear.

The driver of the Sorento, was pronounced dead on the scene and has been identified as 19-year-old Dylan J. Garnett, of Shawnee.

The driver of the semi was taken to Overland Park regional for a possible injury.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts, according to KHP.