3 people killed in two-vehicle wreck on I-35 in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Kan. — Three people were killed Tuesday morning following a two-vehicle crash in Franklin County.

The crash was reported around 9 a.m. at mile marker 174 on Interstate 35 near Florida Road.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of one vehicle was traveling north when they went off the roadway to the right and then overcorrected. The driver then traveled to the left off the roadway and through the median, crossing into the southbound lanes and was struck by a driver heading south, causing both vehicles to go off the roadway.

The sheriff’s office said three people in the vehicle heading northbound were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names have not been released at this time.

One person in the southbound vehicle was treated at a local hospital for his injuries. Two dogs in the vehicle were taken to a local shelter until the driver could be released from the hospital.

The wreck closed one lane in both directions for several hours while crews worked the scene. The crash remains under investigation at this time.