68-year-old KC woman driving wrong way on MO-350 dies after crashing head on into another driver

Posted 7:49 am, May 14, 2019, by

Deadly crash

RAYTOWN, Mo. — A 68-year-old woman is dead after a crash along MO-350 just east of Sterling Monday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s online crash report, the crash happened around 7 p.m.

Investigators said the 68-year-old, June E. Lamothe, was driving the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of MO-350 when she hit another vehicle head on. The driver of that vehicle, a 21-year-old man only sustained  minor physical injuries.

First responders took Lamothe to the hospital, but she later died from her injuries.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.