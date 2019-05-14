× 68-year-old KC woman driving wrong way on MO-350 dies after crashing head on into another driver

RAYTOWN, Mo. — A 68-year-old woman is dead after a crash along MO-350 just east of Sterling Monday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s online crash report, the crash happened around 7 p.m.

Investigators said the 68-year-old, June E. Lamothe, was driving the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of MO-350 when she hit another vehicle head on. The driver of that vehicle, a 21-year-old man only sustained minor physical injuries.

First responders took Lamothe to the hospital, but she later died from her injuries.