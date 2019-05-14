Blue Valley Schools tackle vaping in classrooms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- A third of Kansas teenagers admit they have tried vaping.

On Tuesday, the Blue Valley School District told the Kansas Board of Education that vaping is not only happening on school grounds, but also in the classrooms.

“It’s in restrooms, it’s in locker areas, so it really has infiltrated every area of our school,” David Stubblefield with the Blue Valley School District said.

School administrators are working on ways to develop new guidelines and consequences for vaping on school grounds, along with providing more education about the potential dangers to students.

“When a student is in your office and admits 'I'm addicted to vaping,' that sold it to me right there," Stubblefield said. "That's when I knew we had to take action.

Blue Valley Schools already send kids in need of help to an online cessation program. They hope these initiatives will help turn things around.

“I would say in the last year we saw an escalation. But in this school year in particular, it was just an escalation of vaping in our buildings that really made us take a second look at what we were doing to provide support for students,” Stubblefield said.

Stubblefield said the district plans to Partner with M.D Anderson Cancer Center in order to provide assistance to students who are vaping or want to stop.

They also creating an online module system to further educate students.