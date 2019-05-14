Bonner Springs police looking for motorcyclist who intentionally struck officer

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — Bonner Springs police are attempting to locate and identify a man who intentionally struck an officer during a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon.

Police said just before 3 p.m. an officer attempted to stop the driver of a black sport bike on K-7 Highway at the ramp to Interstate 70 in the westbound lanes after he took a turn too fast and drove down into an embankment. The officer got out of his vehicle to contact the driver in which the motorcyclist intentionally struck and injured the officer.

The officer’s injuries are reported to be minor. He was taken to an area hospital and has been released.

The motorcycle is described as a 2008 or newer Honda CBR1000rr with red/black wheels, accents and stickers on side of bearing.

The suspect left the scene northbound onto K-7 into Leavenworth County where pursuing officer list sight of him.

Police ask if you can identify this motorcycle or driver, please contact Detective Haney at 913-276-9236 or at chaney@bonnersprings.org.