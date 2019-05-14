Many disappointed to hear Cinemark Palace at the Plaza set to close this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The face of the Plaza continues to change. As FOX4 reported earlier Tuesday, Cinemark Palace is expected to close its doors to patrons sometime this week.

For many, this comes as a shock.

It's been a staple in the Plaza for two decades. Now Cinemark Theaters may soon roll the credits on the big screen one last time.

"Yeah I'm shocked that it's closing. Lots of people bring their kids here to see movies and stuff," Plaza patron Ryan Paulson said. "It's disappointing, I've been to a lot of movies here. I always like the big theater they have here. It's going to be a letdown. There's fewer places to go to the movies," Plaza patron Dan McCaffrey said. FOX4 reached out to Cinemark management to ask why they're closing. They didn't return our phone call. But FOX4 movie critic Shawn Edwards confirmed through a source that the theater will close its doors soon. "I don't know. I don't know what else they can put in it there but, it's kind of an alarming trend with a lot of different store spaces shuttering. So we'll see what happens," McCaffrey said. There's still no word on what will replace the theater. But there is a Nordstrom moving across the street in 2021. "I think it just means a real shift in what this area is looking for in its marketing strategy honestly. More businesses that are for a specific demographic," Plaza patron Gabby Frisch said. For now, movie goers will have to look elsewhere, as the Plaza's only theater closes. The theater doesn't show any movie times past Sunday of next week.