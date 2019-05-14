Country Club Plaza’s Cinemark movie theater likely closing this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Country Club Plaza could be without a movie theater, and it could happen sometime in the next few days.

FOX4 film critic Shawn Edwards reports that he was told by employees that the Cinemark theater is set to close. Additionally, the theater's website doesn't list any showtimes for movies beyond Wednesday. FOX4 film critic Russ Simmons also reports that the theater was one of the company's under performing locations.

FOX4 has reached out to Cinemark management, but we haven't heard back. A representative for the Country Club Plaza referred all questions about the theater to Cinemark.

The move coincides with the recent closure of Noodles & Company at the corner of Jefferson Street and Nichols Road and the proposed construction of a Nordstrom store in an adjoining space. The Nordstrom location is set to go into a space previously occupied by Bank of America and burger restaurant Blanc, as well as the soon-to-be-relocated Capital Grille.