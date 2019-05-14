Deer running out onto Kansas highway leads to deadly crash in Franklin County

OTTAWA, Kan. — A deer running out onto a Kansas highway early Tuesday morning caused a two-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Harrisonville, Missouri man.

The crash was reported just after 5:30 a.m. on K-68 near Utah Road, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

KHP said the driver of a semi was heading west on K-68 at highway speeds when they struck a deer. After striking the deer the semi driver pressed the brakes which locked up, causing the truck and trailer to jackknife.

The semi and trailer then went into the eastbound lanes and struck a guardrail causing the vehicle to jackknife on the bridge between Utah and Vermont on K-68. The driver of a 1995 Ford F-150 then collided with the rear end of the semi trailer.

The driver of the Ford was pronounced dead on the scene and has been identified as 47-year-old John Brian Yaple, of Harrisonville.

The driver of the semi was taken to an area hospital for a possible injury.