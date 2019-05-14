How to make tuna tartare

What you need:
Tuna tartare
8oz Raw Tuna, Small Dice
Spicy sauce
3 egg yolks
¼ cup water
1 Tbsp. togarashi chili
1 each lemon, juiced
1 tsp. kosher salt
1 tsp. sugar
3 cups oil
Directions:
- In a blender, combine the egg yolks, water, togarashi chili, lemon juice, salt, and sugar.
- Turn on and blend until well combined.
- Slowly pour the oil while blending until the sauce has emulsified completely.
- Reserve until ready to plate.
Sushi Rice Tots
2 cups short-grain Japanese rice
3 cups water
½ cup rice wine vinegar
¼ cup sugar
2 Tbsp. salt
Directions:
- Rinse the Japanese rice and strain 3 times by agitating the rice with enough water to cover.
- Cook the rice with 3 cups of water in a rice cooker.
- Once the rice cooker has finished cooking the rice. Slowly add sugar and then rice wine vinegar by folding the rice with a wooden paddle.
- Let the rice sit at room temperature on a tray for about 30 minutes.
- Form tator tot shaped cylinders using a round circle mold.
- Chill.
- Fry the rice tots until golden and crispy.
To plate
Diced Tuna
Spicy Sauce
Cooked Rice Tots
½ c Chopped Chives
Directions:
- Mix the tuna with enough spicy sauce to coat. Stir until well coated.
- Place about 1 tbs worth of tuna on each warm rice tot.
- Garnish with chopped chives
More recipes:
Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.
Click here to add your name to the list.