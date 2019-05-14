How to make tuna tartare

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What you need:

Tuna tartare

8oz Raw Tuna, Small Dice

Spicy sauce

3 egg yolks

¼ cup water

1 Tbsp. togarashi chili

1 each lemon, juiced

1 tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. sugar

3 cups oil

Directions:

In a blender, combine the egg yolks, water, togarashi chili, lemon juice, salt, and sugar. Turn on and blend until well combined. Slowly pour the oil while blending until the sauce has emulsified completely. Reserve until ready to plate.

Sushi Rice Tots

2 cups short-grain Japanese rice

3 cups water

½ cup rice wine vinegar

¼ cup sugar

2 Tbsp. salt

Directions:

Rinse the Japanese rice and strain 3 times by agitating the rice with enough water to cover. Cook the rice with 3 cups of water in a rice cooker. Once the rice cooker has finished cooking the rice. Slowly add sugar and then rice wine vinegar by folding the rice with a wooden paddle. Let the rice sit at room temperature on a tray for about 30 minutes. Form tator tot shaped cylinders using a round circle mold. Chill. Fry the rice tots until golden and crispy.

To plate

Diced Tuna

Spicy Sauce

Cooked Rice Tots

½ c Chopped Chives

Directions:

Mix the tuna with enough spicy sauce to coat. Stir until well coated. Place about 1 tbs worth of tuna on each warm rice tot. Garnish with chopped chives

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.