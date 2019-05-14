KCK police looking for 3 suspects following armed robbery at Boost Mobile store

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KCK police are attempting to locate three suspects following an armed robbery at a Boost Mobile store.

The incident took place around 7:15 Monday night at 47th and Parallel.

KCK Police Chief Terry Zeigler said the suspects (pictured above) entered the store armed with handguns, held a gun to a clear and took cell phones and money.

The suspects left the scene before officers arrived. No injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact the Tips Hotline at 816-474-8477.