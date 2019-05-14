× Laura Kelly becomes first Kansas governor to have appeals judge rejected

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Senate has overwhelmingly rejected a nominee for the state’s second-highest court whose political tweets offended lawmakers.

The vote Tuesday was 38-0 against confirming Labette County District Judge Jeffry Jack’s nomination to the Court of Appeals.

Democrat Laura Kelly became the first Kansas governor to have an appeals court nominee rejected. Yet the Republican-controlled Senate’s vote also allowed Kelly to name a second nominee.

Kelly herself had urged senators to reject Jack after trying to withdraw his nomination in March. The state Supreme Court ruled Friday that a 2013 law didn’t allow her to withdraw Jack’s nomination. That forced Tuesday’s vote to keep Jack off the appeals court.

Jack’s nomination was doomed by tweets in 2017 that included vulgar language and criticism of President Donald Trump and other Republicans.