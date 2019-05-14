Motorcyclist injured following crash near 59th and Parallel in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A motorcyclist is in the hospital with injuries following a crash with an SUV Tuesday afternoon in KCK.

The crash was reported just after 4 p.m. near 59th and Parallel. Police on scene tell FOX4 the driver of a silver SUV was waiting to turn left onto 59th when the driver of the motorcycle hit her from behind.

The male motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital with critical but non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV was not injured.

