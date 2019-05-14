Oak Grove woman accused of killing man then holding his wife against her will

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County prosecutors filed charges Tuesday against a second person in connection to a deadly shooting that ended with police finding the victim’s body in the basement of a Kansas City home in March 2018. Stephanie L. Nance, a 41-year-old Oak Grove woman, is charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and kidnapping in connection with the death of Michael Fisher.

A Kansas City woman, Michelle Dunkin, was found guilty in April 2019 of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and being a felon in possession of a weapon in the death of Fisher. According to court documents, Fisher’s wife told police that they were staying at Dunkin’s when someone accused her of stealing some items. She said an argument broke out, and when Fisher came up the stairs to brush his teeth, things turned violent. Shots were fired at Fisher, and he was also stabbed. Then he was pushed down the stairs into the basement where police later found his body.

His wife told police after her husband was killed, Nance took her to a motel off of 40-Highway and held her against her will.

According to court documents, on that same night a witness contacted police and said they had received a phone call from Dunkin asking for help disposing of Fisher’s body. When officers responded to Dunkin’s house, just east of I-70 and south of 18th Street, they found Fisher’s body on the basement floor. When questioned by police, Dunkin admitted she had been in an argument about stolen property involving Fisher and his wife when she fired shots. After the murder, Dunkin left the scene and had a conversation with Nance about getting rid of the victim’s body by dismembering it. Nance is not currently in police custody. A warrant has been issued for her arrest.

