Shawnee looking for input to ‘re-imagine 75th Street’ between Switzer and Quivira

SHAWNEE, Kan. -- Shawnee wants to make some big changes along 75th Street, but it wants the public’s input before anything happens.

On Tuesday, the city held an open house for the revitalization project it’s calling “Re-imagine 75th Street.” The Mid-America Regional Council gave the city a grant to study the 1-mile stretch between and Switzer and Quivira Road.

“We know it looks a little dilapidated, and we would love for the private reinvestment to take place and sometimes the city has to put in a little initiative first to make some of those improvements,” said Stephanie Malmborg, the deputy community development director for the city.

Malmborg said the city wants to know how people use the area -- whether it be biking, walking or driving -- and use that information to decide where to focus their improvements.

“We’ve got some road improvements slated for this area and we wanted to see how we can enhance those,” she said.

People who take the survey can choose what type of landscaping, building facades, sidewalks and other infrastructure they would like to see.

Some who attended the open house said improvements along the stretch of road are long overdue.

“It’s an attitude about the city when you drive through an area that is so congested,” said Nancy Hupp, who drives through corridor. “It’s nice to see some softening of the area with landscaping, that type of thing, cleaning it up.”

“It’s very low crime over here. It’s quiet. There’s a lot of kids, working people over here. I absolutely think it’s the way to go,” added Danielle Guillory, who lives in the corridor.

There currently is no timeline for when the improvements would start, but the city plans to release a report in the fall with recommendations, based on the feedback it receives.

“We do have money set aside through our capital improvements program to do some improvements to 75th Street, but we have to figure what the scope of those improvements are before we can set a date for it,” Malmborg said.

You can find the survey by clicking here.