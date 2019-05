Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- On Saturday, May 18, Blue Ridge Baptist Church is hosting a craft fair and bake sale.

Reverend Scott Hutton and event planner Linda Lyle visited FOX4 ahead of the event to show off some of the items that will be available at the craft fair.

Proceeds will benefit their food pantry, which serves 150 to 200 families per month.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and it is free to attend.

Click or tap here for more information.