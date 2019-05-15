13-year-old Kansas boy killed, 4 others hurt, in two-vehicle crash near Branson

BRANSON, Mo. — A 13-year-old Kansas boy has died and four others were injured following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning near Branson.

The wreck was reported just before 10:30 a.m. on Highway 76, about 2 miles west of Branson, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The driver of a 2009 Dodge Caravan slowed to make a left turn and was struck from behind by the driver of a 2006 Toyota Tundra. Both vehicles had extensive damage, according to the highway patrol.

A 13-year-old passenger in the Dodge, identified as 13-year-old Ace Garate, of Emporia, was taken to a Branson hospital where he later died from his injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the highway patrol crash report.

The driver and three other passengers were reported to have minor injuries. The driver of the Toyota was not injured.