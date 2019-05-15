Body found inside burning vehicle near 13th and Askew

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- An investigation is underway after Kansas City officers and firefighters found a body inside of a burning vehicle Wednesday morning.

Police have not released many details, but they did say the vehicle was parked near 13th and Askew.

The vehicle was still burning when firefighters responded to the scene. They worked quickly to extinguish it once they noticed there was a body inside.

Authorities have not yet released the victim's identity or said whether they think the victim died during the fire or before.

