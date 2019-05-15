Colorado wildlife officials release video showing extensive damage from bear break-in

ESTES PARK, Colo. — It’s a costly lesson for a couple of visitors to a state park in Colorado.

A video posted on Facebook by the Colorado Parks and Wildlife shows just how much damage a bear can do to a car.

In the post, wildlife officials said they had two vehicle break-ins by a bear last week.

In both cases, the owners left their cars unlocked.

“Bears are exceptionally smart,” the post said. “Which means us humans have to be exceptionally Bear Smart!”

The post went viral. It’s been viewed more than two million times and shared nearly 30,000 times.