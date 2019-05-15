FBI looking for suspect who robbed Leavenworth bank

Posted 4:44 pm, May 15, 2019, by , Updated at 04:45PM, May 15, 2019

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — The FBI is investigating an armed robbery at a bank in Leavenworth Wednesday.

Officials said around 2:15 p.m. the suspect entered the Citizens National Bank off the corner of 6th and Delaware and showed a handgun.

The suspect demanded money and left the bank on foot with an unknown amount of money.

The suspect is described as a black male in their late 30s with short hair and some facial hair. He was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and dark pants, according to the FBI. They also had their face covered with a dark mask.

No injuries were reported.

Google Map for coordinates 39.317583 by -94.917102.

