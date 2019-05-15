FOX4 viewers step in to buy more than 84 books for Lexington teachers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, Mo. -- Last Friday when FOX4 visited Lexington, Missouri for the very first Zip Trip, Karli Ritter stopped by the River Reader Bookstore.

Before going live on TV, Ritter learned that the owner, Pat Worth, works with Lexington teachers to create book wish lists. These teachers rely on generous people in the community to come into the store and purchase them for their classroom.

During the interview with Worth, Ritter challenged FOX4 viewers to do something really neat-- call in and purchase a book for a teacher.

Within 30 seconds, the phone started ringing off the hook. People from all over called in to donate.

So far, FOX4 viewers have purchased more than 84 books. All of the books will go to classrooms in Lexington.

Worth said she's at a loss for words, and she's thankful for everyone who donated.