Group tracking metro auto thefts says F-250 pickup trucks popular among thieves

RAYTOWN, Mo. -- Dave Brucker created the Facebook group Stolen KC when he had his Ford F-250 stolen.

Now he says the site seems to be seeing a rash of thieves targeting the specific "Super-Duty" truck series in the metro.

"There must be a new generation or new group that's learned how to steal these trucks," Brucker said.

Kim Piper had her 2001 F-250 stolen last week from her driveway in Grandview.

"She walks in and says, 'Mom where's your truck?' I said, 'Out in the driveway,' and she says, 'No it's not.' It was heartbreaking. I felt violated," Piper said.

Sergio Tovar had his stolen the next night from his driveway in Raytown.

"All the lights were on in the house, even the outside lights, and all our vehicles were locked," he said. "And we didn't hear it crank up at all."

Both went to the Facebook page Stolen KC to post about their thefts.

That's where they found dozens of other owners of full size pickups have shared similar sad stories. A series of other F-250 thefts have popped up in the past few days since they shared theirs.

"They're just out here having a hay day," Brucker said.

He said the formula for the thieves is simple.

"What they do is they steal the truck, commonly then the truck can steal the trailer. They'll steal the trailer and then they go after equipment that they are after," Brucker said.

The theft can be quite easy as well.

"They were meant to be fleet vehicles, so the ignitions are easy to remove. So literally it's a screw driver," Brucker said.

Neither Tovar nor Piper knew that the National Insurance Crime Bureau ranked full-size Ford pickups No. 3 on their list of thefts with nearly 33,000 stolen in 2016, trailing only Honda's Accord and Civic.

"Where it used to be that Hondas were a number one theft target, these trucks are a number one target for those that are stealing other equipment," Brucker said.

Kansas City doesn't categorize it's 4,000 annual auto thefts by model, but users of the page are noticing a trend.

"There's at least one stolen every day," Piper said. "They are easy to get into. They are easy to steal. Had I known I would have taken a lot different measures than just keeping my truck locked."

Those extra measures could include an after-market GPS tracking device or a kill switch to deter thieves trying to trigger your ignition.