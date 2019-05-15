How to make cucumber gazpacho sipper from Brass Onion

Cucumber gazpacho sipper from Brass Onion

Ingredients:

1/3 of a jalapeno, sliced
1 tablespoon shallot, plus more for garnish
1 small garlic clove
1 english cucumber ( 12 ounces) sliced
½ ripe avocado
½ granny smith apple
½ cup cilantro
1–2 tablespoons lime juice
1 cup plain greek yogurt
¼ cup sour cream
¾ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon white pepper
1 teaspoon coriander
1 tablespoon olive oil

Optional Garnishes:

drizzled with lime, olive oil, salt
Lime zest
micro greens

Directions:

Place first 12 ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. Refrigerate until serving.

Prep garnishes

Mix sour cream and water in a small bowl.

To serve, divide chilled soup among bowls.

Spoon a large circle or half circle of thinned sour cream, then top with garnishes.

Serve immediately.

