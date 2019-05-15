How to make cucumber gazpacho sipper from Brass Onion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cucumber gazpacho sipper from Brass Onion

Ingredients:

1/3 of a jalapeno, sliced

1 tablespoon shallot, plus more for garnish

1 small garlic clove

1 english cucumber ( 12 ounces) sliced

½ ripe avocado

½ granny smith apple

½ cup cilantro

1–2 tablespoons lime juice

1 cup plain greek yogurt

¼ cup sour cream

¾ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon white pepper

1 teaspoon coriander

1 tablespoon olive oil

Optional Garnishes:

drizzled with lime, olive oil, salt

Lime zest

micro greens

Directions:

Place first 12 ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. Refrigerate until serving.

Prep garnishes

Mix sour cream and water in a small bowl.

To serve, divide chilled soup among bowls.

Spoon a large circle or half circle of thinned sour cream, then top with garnishes.

Serve immediately.

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.