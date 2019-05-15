KBI investigation of KCK police chief turned over to DA’s office

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has turned over their case investigating KCK Police Chief Terry Zeigler for allegedly "double dipping" to the Wyandotte County District Attorney's Office, a spokeswoman confirmed Wednesday night.

KBI Spokeswoman Melissa Underwood tells FOX4 that the bureau wrapped up their investigation last week and the findings have been presented to the Wyandotte County District Attorney's Office for review.

In March, Zeigler told colleagues in a letter that he was being investigated by the KBI.

The investigation was brought about to determine if Zeigler "double dipped" when he took time off to work on a local lake house and received credit from the Unified Government for the work, the letter said.

"I don't want you all hearing this from someone else and I would like to prevent rumors," the chief said in the letter.

A spokesperson for KBI said on Feb. 14, Wyandotte County District Attorney Dupree requested an investigation into the allegations.

FOX4 has reached out to the District Attorney's Office for comment.