KC man convicted of stalking women he met at massage parlors; illegally buying guns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man faces the possibility of spending decades behind bars after a federal jury found him guilty of stalking women he met at massage parlors and illegally possessing firearms.

Robert Gross, 67, faces a possible sentence of up to 55 years in prison without the possibility of parole.

It took they jury two hours to convict Gross of two counts of stalking victims across state lines, three counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and three counts of receiving a firearm while under indictment.

According to court documents, Gross was placed under investigation in 2017 after he destroyed property and began harassing employees at massage parlors in Kansas.

In October 2017, Gross visited two Olathe massage parlors, but was asked to leave after he stripped naked and began harassing and threatening the masseuse. The worker flagged down a passerby for assistance and Gross left the business. The encounter was captured on surveillance video, according to investigators.

The manager of one of the massage parlors told law enforcement that she saw Gross driving through her neighborhood the same day.

In December 2017, officers saw Gross buy four sets of handcuffs, two black shirts with the word “SECURITY” written on them and two black facemasks at a surplus store in KCK. When approached by investigators, the manager of the store told them Gross had also bought two sets of handcuffs the prior week.

Later that month, he would return to the surplus store to buy more handcuffs and masks. He also asked about buying a bullet proof vest.

On Dec. 16, 2017, Officers saw Gross handling guns at the Kansas city Gun Show at the KCI Expo Center. He was already a convicted felon at the time, having served time for cocaine possession and making a terroristic threat to a former girlfriend.

Six days later on Dec. 22, 2017, Gross was arrested in the parking lot of a hardware store in Liberty, after officers saw him purchase two shotguns from an individual.

The person who sold the guns to Gross told investigators that Gross had contacted him the day before after seeing his shotguns advertised for sale online.

A sentencing hearing will take place after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.