Mission police increasing presence after man’s suspicious activity near elementary

MISSION, Kan. — Mission police are warning parents after some suspicious activity earlier this week near an elementary school.

Police said a child was walking Monday near 53rd and Lamar, near Rushton Elementary, when a man got out of the passenger door of a black 4-door sedan and started walking behind the child.

The man never attempted to abduct the child or even talk to the child, police said, but the man’s behavior alarmed the child and a witness who drove by.

The man was described as possibly Hispanic and approximately 30 years old. He was wearing blue jeans, a black shirt and a black baseball hat. The person driving the vehicle was a woman.

Mission police said they don’t know the man’s intent, but they take reports like this seriously and are investigating. Police will also have an increased presence in the area.

The department has been in contact with the Shawnee Mission School District, and police said the district will be notifying parents who have children at Rushton Elementary.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mission police at 913-676-8300.