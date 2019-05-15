Mom and two children identified as three killed in two-vehicle wreck on I-35 in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Kan. — Authorities say one adult and two children died Tuesday morning following a two-vehicle crash in Franklin County.

The adult, 25-year-old Brieyori McGowan and her children, 6-year-old Kamarria Williams and 7-year-old Nahajza Jackson, all died at the scene. All three were all from Texas.

According to Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, McGowan was driving in the northbound lanes of I-35 when the vehicle went off the right side of the road. McGowan overcorrected then traveled to the left off the highway and through the median. She drove her vehicle into the southbound lanes of the highway. A driver heading south hit McGowan’s vehicle on the side.

The driver of the southbound vehicle was treated at a local hospital for injuries. Two dogs in the vehicle were taken to a local shelter until the driver could be released from the hospital.

The crash was reported around 9 a.m. at mile marker 174 on Interstate 35 near Florida Road.

It closed one lane in both directions for several hours while crews worked the scene.

The was the second deadly crash in Franklin County Tuesday. Around 5:30 a.m. a deer ran out onto the highway and caused a two-vehicle crash that killed 47-year-old John Brian Yaple, of Harrisonville, Missouri.