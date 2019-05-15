‘Tragic’: Students and staff remember KU student killed in K-10 crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Students and staff at the University of Kansas are mourning the loss of a fellow student.

Dylan Garnett, of Shawnee, died Tuesday when his car slammed into the back of a semi on K-10.

As family and friends are preparing to say goodbye, they say the shock of it all is hard to comprehend.

"I think this obviously is tragic if it were to happen to anyone. But the thing that keeps coming to my head is, 'Wow, what a good one. He was so good,” said Emily Liuzza, campus minister at St. Lawrence Catholic Center.

Garnett, a sophomore, was returning from a semester study abroad trip in Spain only seven days before Tuesday's tragic crash.

As family and friends are preparing to say goodbye to the 19-year-old, they're remembering the happier times and lessons of kindness they say he practiced every day.

"There are a lot of stories out there that are building this picture. A lot of times you can't be sure if people are just saying nice things, but with Dylan it's true. He was so present in every moment. He loved people. He was ready to be joyful no natter what the circumstance was,” college friend Drew Kanne said.

Garnett is described as having an electric spirit and a being a natural born leader.

He was majoring in finance and minoring in Spanish. He was also being considered for the leadership team at the campus Catholic Center.

Liuzza said his potential was great. Although she is sad, she finds comfort knowing Garnett is now watching over everyone.

"The last conversation we had was how we wanted to pray for each other to get to heaven, so I feel consolation knowing I have a prayer warrior up there, and we're praying for him too," Liuzza said. "We love him. We always will."