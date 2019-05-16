‘A dangerous attack’ – Missouri Planned Parenthood responds to abortion bill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Leaders at the state Planned Parenthood advocacy branch are calling a state bill that bans abortion, "a dangerous attack on Missourians' health care."

“Politicians are putting the health and lives of Missouri women at risk in their race to make our state the one that overturns Roe v. Wade at the Supreme Court," M'Evie Mead, director of Planned Parenthood Advocates, said in a statement.

The Missouri Senate passed the bill early on May 16 with a Republican majority. The bill bans abortions in all circumstances, except for when the mother's life is at risk, after a heartbeat is detected in the fetus. This can happen as soon as six weeks after conception.

"This is not a piece of legislation that is designed for a challenge," Missouri's Republican House Speaker Elijah Haahr said. "This is the type of legislation that is designed to withstand a challenge and to actually save lives in our state."

Mead said the bill has "expensive legal costs and human costs for the women and families who need reproductive health care," calling the bill one of the most extreme of its kind in the country.

Several other states have already passed fetal heartbeat bills in 2019, including Iowa, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Kentucky and Kansas. Some states, like Kansas, have faced backlash from state courts that claim a state law like this is unconstitutional.

“The House must show Missourians that women’s health matters by rejecting this extreme abortion ban,” Mead said the statement.

The bill must be approved again by the House before it moves on to Governor Mike Parson.