× A woman was shot and killed at a Benton County home, now authorities are looking for this man

WARSAW, Mo. — Benton County sheriff’s office is asking for help locating a man they said left the scene of a deadly shooting Wednesday night near Warsaw, Missouri.

Authorities say around 7:30 p.m., 47-year-old Khristy M. Clark called 911 to report that 45-year-old Travis C. Henderson was pointing a shotgun at her outside a home in Ionia.

By the time officials got to the home, Clark was dead.

Sheriff Eric Knox said in a news release they believe Henderson drove away in a pick up truck that was later found in a remote area east of Ionia.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s SWAT team, along with authorities from Henry County and Pettis County searched the area into Thursday morning, but they did not find Henderson.

Benton County sheriff’s office said they do not think Henderson is a threat to the general public, but if you see him, do not approach him. Call 911 because he is believed to be armed.

Warsaw is approximately an hour and 45 minute drive southeast of Kansas City.

*This story was updated when Benton County sheriff’s office updated her age and the spelling of her first name.