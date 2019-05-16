Car stolen 25 years ago in Overland Park found in Missouri

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A two decade-long mystery has been solved in Overland Park.

A car stolen in the city in 1993 was discovered by the Missouri State Highway Patrol inside of a barn, according to a tweet from Overland Park Police Chief Frank Donchez.

The white ’91 Ford Mustang was reported stolen on Oct. 7, 1993. The owner is a man named ‘John R.’ according to the original police report. He listed the value of the vehicle at the time as $17,000.

“Anytime a vehicle is listed in the computer system as stolen, it will remain that way, even 25 years later,” said Officer John Lacy with the Overland Park Police Department.

Lacy tells FOX4 that the department is currently trying to locate the vehicle’s rightful owner.

A 1991 Mustang 5.0 stolen in OP back in October 1993 has been recovered! Captain Fredrickson, who took the report as a patrolman, got the call today. It was recovered in a Missouri barn and identified by the @MSHPTrooperGHQ. See the attached report and replica photo. pic.twitter.com/0pPlRWluwC — Frank Donchez (@OPPD_Chief) May 16, 2019