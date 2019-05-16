× Former WR Dwayne Bowe returns to KC to sign one-day contract and retire in red

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another former Kansas City Chief is retiring in red.

Former wide receiver Dwayne Bowe returned to KC on Thursday to sign a one-day contract with the team and retire.

The Chiefs drafted Bowe in the first round of the 2007 NFL Draft and was the team’s top wide receiver for more than half a decade.

During his time with the Chiefs, he racked up 7,155 yards on 532 receptions with 44 touchdowns. That’s third most in the team’s all-time receiving yards behind only Otis Taylor and Tony Gonzalez.

In total, he spent eight seasons with KC before he was released from the team at the end of the 2014-15 season. After that, he spent one season with the Cleveland Browns before stepping away from football.

Bowe joins former linebacker Derrick Johnson and former running back Jamaal Charles as new Chiefs retirees. In the past few weeks, Johnson and Charles have also signed one-day contracts with the Chiefs to retire with the team.

We have signed Dwayne Bowe to a one-day contract. 📝 He will retire as a Chief. 👍 #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/hiAxd9cN9K — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 16, 2019