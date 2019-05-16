How to make some of Tavernona’s spring desserts

Tavernona’s recipe for hazelnut florentine cookies

Ingredients:

1/4 cup sugar

1/4 cup butter melted

1 tsp. molasses

3 tsp. light corn syrup

1 Tbsp. milk

1/4 cup ground hazelnuts

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350

1) Use silt pad in sheet pan

2) Combine melted butter, sugar, molasses and milk

3) Mix in ground hazelnuts and flour

4) Drop scant teaspoons of batter into the prepared sheets leaving 3-5 inches between each drop (should be smaller than a quarter)

5) Bake for 5-6 minutes until the cookies is deep golden hue and has a lace like appearance where butter is melted off.

6) Set to cool for 1-2 minutes then move cookies off and put on cooling rack to cool

Tavernona’s rhubarb dessert recipe

Ingredients:

500 grams of rhubarb

200 grams of sugar

2 egg yolks

30 grams of honey

20 grams of sugar

250 grams of whipping cream

Directions:

1) Cut rhubarb, mix with sugar, cover and cook until tender and puree

2) Whisk yolks, honey, and sugar over bain marie until triple in size

3) Whip cream until soft peaks

4) Combine rhubarb, yolk mixture then fold in whipped cream, put into container and let freeze for 2 hours

