New Orleans teen earns nearly $4 million in scholarships

NEW ORLEANS -- College is expensive, but a New Orleans teen likely won't have to worry about how she's going to pay for it because she's earned nearly $4 million in scholarships, WGNO reported.

Antoinette Love, a senior at International High School of New Orleans, has applied to 150 colleges. In the process she's earned millions in scholarship money.

She told WGNO that she wants to become a first grade teacher.

While she's not sure which college she applied to, she is sure that she'll be able to pay for it.